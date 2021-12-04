Madhya Pradesh: Panchayat polls on Jan 6, 28 & Feb 16

Bhopal: State Election Commission on Saturday has announced schedule for panchayat elections in state. In the three-phase exercise, voting will be held on January 6, 28 and February 16, said State Election Commissioner Basant Pratap Singh on Saturday.

The process for panchayat elections will begin with the notification for panchayat elections that will be done on December 13.

In the first phase of civic body elections, voting will be held in nine districts, seven districts in second phase and polling will be held remaining 36 districts in the final phase. Elections will be held for 850 posts of zila panchayat members, 6,727 members of janpad pacnhayat, 22,581 sarpanch and 3,62,754 posts of panch across the state.

The tenure of the 114 gram panchayat will end in March 2022. Election for those panchayats will be held in March, Singh said.

While the counting of votes for Sarpanch and Panch elections will be done on the day of polling, while counting for Janpad panchayat and district panchayat will be held on different dates in different phases, he said.

"Ballots will be used for Sarpanch and panch elections, while EVM will be used for district Panchayat and Janpad Panchayat," Singh said.

According to revised voters list, there are 3,92,51,811 voters - 2,02,30,095 male, 1,90,20,672 female and 1044 voters from other category. Model Code of Conduct has come into force after Madhya Pradesh State Election Commission announced the dates for panchayat elections on Saturday.

Published on: Saturday, December 04, 2021, 11:51 PM IST