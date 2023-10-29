Madhya Pradesh: Pacified BJP Leader Withdraws Candidature From Nagod Seat

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): Angry BJP leader Gagnendra Singh has withdrawn from the contest,saying he will work for the party. After the party gave a ticket to Nagendra Singh from Nagod, Singh got angry and decided to contest the election, but he withdrew himself from the contest.

Singh gave up his decision to contest the election after party’s national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya advised him to remain with the BJP and work for the party.

BSP may damage BJP, Cong

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has fielded many candidates in the MP assembly election.

The BSP’s may upset BJP and Congress candidates’ applecart in the Vindhya region. BS candidate from AmarpatanChhange Lal Kol inaugurated a party office on Saturday. He told media persons that the party would win 20 seats in the Vindhya region, and that no party would be able to form a government without the support of the BSP.

Congress rebel Yadvendra Singh has joined the BSP and is contesting the election on the party ticket from Nagod constituency.

Similarly, BJP’s Ratnakar Chaturvedi is contesting from Satna constituency on a BSP ticket. Similar is the situation in Chitrakoot where BJP leader Subhash Sharma Doli is fighting the election on a BSP ticket. He is doing a house-to-house campaign riding an elephant.

With inputs from Ravishankar Pathak

