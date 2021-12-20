Madhya Pradesh: Pachmarhi freezes at minus 1.0°C

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh continued remain in the grip of cold wave as mercury dipped to freezing point at many parts of the state.

Pachmarhi freezed at (-1.0) degree Celsius while Bhopal shivered with 3.4 degree Celsius on Monday, according to meteorological department official. Mercury continued to make nose dive up to 5 degree Celsius to 6.0 degree Celsius infusing biting cold in the state.

In 1966, 3.1 degree Celsius was recorded in Bhopal. Five districts like Pachmarhi, Khajuraho, Gwalior, Umaria and Nowgong recorded below 2 degree Celsius. Biting cold like condition continued with frost in many parts of the state. Indore recorded maximum temperature of 23.3 degree Celsius while it recorded minimum temperature of 6.5 degree Celsius. Bhopal recorded maximum temperature of 24.1 degree Celsius while it recorded minimum temperature of 3.4 degree Celsius.

Severe cold wave conditions occurred over many parts of Madhya Pradesh specially in eastern parts. Severe cold wave conditions may occur over parts of state. A well-marked low-pressure area lies over south Andaman Sea and adjoining area. Associated circulation is extending up to 5.8 Km above mean sea level.

Meteorological department has issued orange alert about cold wave. Districts of all divisions --Bhopal, Indore, Hoshangabad, Ujjain, Rewa, Shahdol, Sagar, Jabalpur, Gwalior and Chambal divisions—are likely to experience cold wave for couple of days.

Cold day like condition is expected in various districts like Jabalpur, Balaghat, Seoni, Narsingpur, Mandla, Betul, Raisen, Sehore, Indore, Dhar, Ujjain, Shajapur and Datia. Frost like condition is expected in various districts like Rewa, Umaria, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh, Mandla, Balaghat, Sehore, Bhopal, Raisen, Bhind, Morena, Sheopurkalan, Gwalior, Guna, Shivpuri and Datia.

Senior Meteorological department official PK Shaha said, “Cold wave conditions are likely to abate the region as twin Western Disturbances are expected to approach the Western Himalayas, first one around December 22 and the second around December 25. These systems will cause a change in the wind pattern.”

Cities Night temp (°C)

Pachmarhi -1.0°C

Nowgong 1.2°C

Umaria 1.2°C

Gwalior 1.8°C

Khajuraho 2.0°C

Raisen 2.2°C

Mandla 2.8°C

Rewa 3.0°C

Bhopal 3.4°C

Datia 3.6°C

Chhindwara 4.0°C

Tikamgarh 4.2°C

Guna 4.4°C

Shajapur 4.6°C

Jabalpur 4.8°C

Betul 4.8°C

Ujjain 5.0°C

Published on: Monday, December 20, 2021, 11:03 PM IST