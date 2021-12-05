Madhya Pradesh: Oxygen plant ready to deal with Omicron variant

Khurai (Madhya Pradesh): The district administration has begun to prepare for dealing with the new variant of the coronavirus, Omicron.

As oxygen cylinders were required in the second wave of the corona pandemic the administration has ensured that enough quantity of oxygen is available in any emergency situation.

For that reason, a mock drill of handling oxygen plant was organised to see whether oxygen reaches the patients lying on beds in the hospital.

As the engineer to conduct the mock drill was to come from south India and as it would have taken a lot of time, block medical officer Dr Shekhar Shrivastava sought guidelines from the engineer through a video calling and started the plant.

Local technical employees were also trained in handling the system, sources said.

Dr Shrivastava said that there would not be shortage of oxygen in any situation.

Sources said that state cabinet minister Bhupendra Singh Thakur got the oxygen plant installed with the help of the PM Care Fund.

The patient admitted to the civil hospital will get oxygen, Dr Shrivastava said.

A large number of patients will be provided with proper treatment including oxygen in case of any emergency situation, he said.

Dr Shrivastava said mock drill had been completed and all equipment including the oxygen supply plant began to work.

The people have, however, been advised to wear masks and maintain social-distancing norms.

Omicron spreads faster: Doctor

Dr Prateek Pateria said that the new variant of the coronavirus Omicron spreads very fast, so the people must follow the corona-protection norms and everyone get vaccinated.

According to researches done in various countries in the world, the virus Omicron spreads very fast, but it is difficult to say what kind of impact it will have on people who must follow the social-distancing norms.

Published on: Sunday, December 05, 2021, 12:21 AM IST