Madhya Pradesh: Over 61k people migrate due to flood, unemployment in Gwalior-Chambal region, says report

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Flood fury has created havoc in various areas of Gwalior-Chambal zone, especially in Gwalior, Datia, Sheopur and Shivpuri.

A big disclosure has been made on the basis of vaccination and voter list.

Due to the floods in Dabra-Bhitarwar in the Gwalior district, people from rural areas are migrating to other places in search of livelihood and due to floods.

District Panchayat CEO Ashish Tiwari said that this was revealed while preparing the list on the basis of voter list.

“On the basis of these lists, the district panchayat is reviewing the people leaving the village as to why such a large number of people are leaving the village. There may be many people who have got the vaccine in other districts, so there can be differences. The Zilla Panchayat is talking about checking it and getting it investigated,” Ashish Tiwari, CEO, Zilla Panchayat, Gwalior.

The team of District Administration, Panchayat, Health and Education Department had set a target of 100% vaccination by matching the voter list of January 2021. Now the vaccine is being administered in urban and rural areas only on the basis of these voter lists.

The rural area of ​​the district is divided into Murar, Barai, Bhitarwar and Dabra blocks. There are 255 gram panchayats in these four blocks, in which 4,45,517 voters are registered.

Out of these, 3217 deaths have been reported in the certification letter and 61,018 people have left the village.

Notably, 100% vaccination is being done in rural areas by matching the voters list of January 2021. A separate list has been made of those who have left the village for jobs or business and those who have died due to floods.

Published on: Friday, September 17, 2021, 01:02 PM IST