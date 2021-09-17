Indore: Gadkari promises another Rs 1L crore for infra development in Madhya Pradesh

Indore: Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday assured of additional Rs 1 lakh crore for infrastructure development to the state on Thursday. This is apart from the ongoing projects worth Rs 1.50 lakh crore that were launched last year. He also sanctioned two additional Multi-Model Logistic Park, including one in Ratlam, in addition to two parks already proposed in Indore and Bhopal.

While addressing an event at Brilliant Convent Centre in Indore on Thursday, Gadkari turned towards Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and said, "Bring the projects. I will approve them. There is no shortage of money." During the event, he launched 34 infrastructure projects worth Rs 9,577 crore. Under the projects 1,356-km roads and highways would be laid in the state. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, ministers Narottam Mishra, Tulsi Silawat, Usha Thakur and several other ministers were present.

Published on: Friday, September 17, 2021, 01:57 AM IST