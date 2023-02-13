Madhya Pradesh: Over 40 ambulances, yet rural people deprived of their services in Singrauli

Ambulance | Representative Photo

Singrauli (Madhya Pradesh): There are over 40 ambulances in the district. But a six-year-old boy with his mother had to carry his ailing father to a hospital by a handcart.

The incident went viral on social media on Friday, putting a question mark on the ambulance services in the district.

The administration, however, said that the man did not ask for ambulance services.

On the other hand, people said that they did not get an ambulance facility, since those responsible for running the ambulance services allegedly demand money from them.

According to hospital sources, there are 35 ambulances in the district. Nineteen belong to the Janani Express services, and 16 function under 108 services.

The district headquarters has seven ambulances, sources further said, adding that ambulances are also available at the sub-health centres at Khutar, Mada, Deosar, Sarai and Chitrangi.

The people in rural areas, however, alleged that those who operate ambulances under Janani Express services demand money from them.

Although they call up the people responsible for sending ambulances, they do not get any reply, the people said.

This forces the villagers to carry their patients either on a handcart or through any other means which are available in an emergency situation.

They also said ambulances remained out of order most of the times, so their services are not available.

According to in-charge of 180 ambulance services Vimlesh Namdev, sometimes, providing ambulance services got delayed, because number of calls is very high.

Apart from this, as the size of Singrauli is very large, the ambulances kept in the sub-health centrestake time to reach their destinations, he said.

Consequently, patients make arrangements for reaching a hospital on their own, he said.

As far as demanding money by employees is concerned, whenever he had come to know of it, he took action against the culprits, Namdev said.

The services of a vehicle pilot were terminated for taking money from a patient, Namdev said.

Chief medical and health officer Dr NK Jain said he had always tried to provide better medical facilities to patients.

According to him, whenever he gets a complaint, he takes action against the person concerned.

Nevertheless, the incident, in which a six-year-old boy took her ailing father to a hospital on a handcart, put up a question mark on the medical facilities in the district.

