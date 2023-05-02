Madhya Pradesh: Over 12 passengers injured after bus overturns in Satna

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): More than 12 passengers were injured after a bus overturned in Tala police station area, on Tuesday.

The injured were taken to Sanjay Gandhi Medical Hospital for treatment, where the condition of driver and other one passenger is said to be critical.

As per report of Nai Duniya, the bus belonged to Sangam Travels and was traveling from Tala Mukundpur to Rewa. After the incident, eyewitnesses started the rescue operation and also informed the police about the incident. Further investigation is underway regarding the incident.