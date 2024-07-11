Madhya Pradesh: Order For Filling 13% Unhold Posts In Rajya Shiksha Kendra Withdrawn

Representative Image | File

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): State government, on Thursday, withdrew its order dated July 9, 2024 regarding recruitment against 13% seats kept on hold for school teachers' appointment.

GAD had issued for un-holding 13% posts after the Principal bench of Madhya Pradesh at Jabalpur order had dismissed the petition 6036/2023 filed in the Indore bench of HC, in February earlier this year.

Rajya Shiksha Kendra has issued a circular stating cancellation of the General Administration Department (GAD) circular of July 9, 2024, with immediate effect.

Advocate Rameshwar Thakur said, 'Earlier, recruitment on 13% posts was suspended. But after dismissal of petition 6036/2023 filed in the High Court bench of Indore by the High Court principal bench at Jabalpur, the GAD had cleared the recruitment against 13% posts which were put on-hold. But today (Thursday), Rajya Shiksha Kendra has issued a circular to cancel it with immediate effect. Recruitment continued from 2021. Initially, the result was 87%. Rest of 4000 to 5000 school teachers have been affected with this withdrawal of order.'