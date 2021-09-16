Madhya Pradesh: Orange alert for Bhind, Morena,Datia; yellow for 28 districts

BHOPAL: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday issued Orange alert warning of very heavy rains in Bhind, Morena, and Datia districts. Forecasting heavy rain, the weatherman sounded Yellow alert for 28 districts in Madhya Pradesh.
The districts include Rewa, Satna, Sidhi, Singrauli,Anuppur, Shahdol, Dindori, Balaghat, Sagar, Chhattarpur, Panna, Damoh, Tikamgarh,Niwari, Shivpuri, Ashok Nagar, Gwalior, Sheopurkalan, Vidisha, Raisen, Sehore, Rajgarh, Hoshangabad, Betul, Khargone, Shajapur, Agar and Mandsaur.
Thundershower accompanied with lightning may occur at Sagar, Rewa, Jabalpur, Shahdol, Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Hoshangabad, Gwalior –Chambal divisions.
Meanwhile, heavy rains lashed the state capital on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday. The downpour continued till early morning. The water level of Upper Lake has gone up, however, it is still 1ft less than FTL(Full Tank Level)- which is 1666.80ft.
A spell of rain lashes state capital on Thursday. | FP
According to meteorology department, Low pressure area is over the central parts of north Madhya Pradesh. Cyclonic circulation is persisting over Southern parts of Gujarat. A trough is extending from cyclonic circulation over Gujarat to Gangetic West Bengal, across the cyclonic circulation associated with the well mark low over central parts of north Madhya Pradesh.
Trough is extending from Bhuj, Udaipur center of low pressure area over central part of north Madhya Pradesh, and then south east wards to East Centre Bay of Bengal. Light to moderate rain with a few heavy spells occurred over Madhya Pradesh. During the next 24 hours, light to moderate rain with few heavy spells are possible over parts of Madhya Pradesh.
Rain in city in the last 24 hours
Patan 13cm
Panagar 12cm
Sehora 12cm
Mandla 11cm
Manjholi 11cm
Venkatnagar 10cm
Samnapur 10cm
Anuppur 9cm
Amarpatan 8cm
Tythar 7cm
Udaipura 6cm
Semaria 6cm
Sidhi 5cm
Umaria 5cm
Bhopal 5cm
