Madhya Pradesh: Orange alert for Bhind, Morena,Datia; yellow for 28 districts

BHOPAL: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday issued Orange alert warning of very heavy rains in Bhind, Morena, and Datia districts. Forecasting heavy rain, the weatherman sounded Yellow alert for 28 districts in Madhya Pradesh.

The districts include Rewa, Satna, Sidhi, Singrauli,Anuppur, Shahdol, Dindori, Balaghat, Sagar, Chhattarpur, Panna, Damoh, Tikamgarh,Niwari, Shivpuri, Ashok Nagar, Gwalior, Sheopurkalan, Vidisha, Raisen, Sehore, Rajgarh, Hoshangabad, Betul, Khargone, Shajapur, Agar and Mandsaur.

Thundershower accompanied with lightning may occur at Sagar, Rewa, Jabalpur, Shahdol, Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Hoshangabad, Gwalior –Chambal divisions.

Meanwhile, heavy rains lashed the state capital on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday. The downpour continued till early morning. The water level of Upper Lake has gone up, however, it is still 1ft less than FTL(Full Tank Level)- which is 1666.80ft.

According to meteorology department, Low pressure area is over the central parts of north Madhya Pradesh. Cyclonic circulation is persisting over Southern parts of Gujarat. A trough is extending from cyclonic circulation over Gujarat to Gangetic West Bengal, across the cyclonic circulation associated with the well mark low over central parts of north Madhya Pradesh.

Trough is extending from Bhuj, Udaipur center of low pressure area over central part of north Madhya Pradesh, and then south east wards to East Centre Bay of Bengal. Light to moderate rain with a few heavy spells occurred over Madhya Pradesh. During the next 24 hours, light to moderate rain with few heavy spells are possible over parts of Madhya Pradesh.

Rain in city in the last 24 hours

Patan 13cm

Panagar 12cm

Sehora 12cm

Mandla 11cm

Manjholi 11cm

Venkatnagar 10cm

Samnapur 10cm

Anuppur 9cm

Amarpatan 8cm

Tythar 7cm

Udaipura 6cm

Semaria 6cm

Sidhi 5cm

Umaria 5cm

Bhopal 5cm

Published on: Thursday, September 16, 2021, 11:35 PM IST