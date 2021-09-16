Dengue menace: Madhya Pradesh HC directs govt to file action taken report

BHOPAL: The Madhya Pradesh High Court, on Thursday, instructed state government as well as Jabalpur Municipal Corporation (JMC) to put up action taken report on dengue. The court was hearing a petition filed by social activists Saurav Sharma over poor management of the administration in checking the rising dengue cases in state specially in Jabalpur, said an advocate who appeared on behalf of petitioner.

Taking note of the matter, the High Court asked the government to put up a report within a week on steps taken to check the vector-borne disease.

Advocate Aditya Sanghi, who appeared on behalf of petitioner in High Court, Jabalpur, said, “ We have filed petition expressing concerned on increasing cases of dengue in the state specially in Jabalpur. High Court, has instructed state government to put up action taken report to curb dengue in the state within a week. Instruction has also been given to JMC to put action taken report over condition of cases in Jabalpur where a police lady constable recently died of dengue. JMC has already banned use of desert coolers in Jabalpur.”

Dr Ratnes Kuraria, CMHO Jabalpur, said, “Situation is gradually coming under control. People are also now aware about the dengue cases and they are supportive. Earlier, 20 dengue cases were reported in a day but now the figure has come down to 10-12. Civic body has already put the ban on use of desert coolers and such initiatives have sent positive message in public regarding dengue prevention.”

“All the medical students who were infected with dengue have been discharged. We are monitoring sanitation on hostels premises.” Dr Lokendra Dave, Medical Superintendent Hamidia Hospital

Health dept monitoring D-2 strain infecting people in UP

Meanwhile, health department is keeping a close watch on D-2 strain which has infected many districts in Uttar Pradesh. Dengue case tally in Madhya Pradesh has crossed 3500. Health department is focusing on seven districts—Bhopal, Indore, Mandsaur, Jabalpur, Chhindwara, Agar-Malwa, and Ratlam. Five dengue deaths have also been reported in the state. Among the worst affected, Neemuch, has turned out to be the hotspot of the vector-borne disease.

D2 strain of dengue, found in Uttar Pradesh, is fatal and might cause hemorrhaging. According to experts, dengue virus serotype 2 (DENV-2 or D2) is known to be the most virulent strain and can cause severity in disease.

Several states in the country are grappling with an outbreak of dengue fever. However, Uttar Pradesh is the worst-affected state from dengue. But situation is not good in Madhya Pradesh and even situation has forced the local civic body to ban the use of desert coolers in rainy season.

Published on: Thursday, September 16, 2021, 11:28 PM IST