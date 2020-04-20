Madhya Pradesh: Only offices of vital services in corona-hit areas to open

BHOPAL: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Monday that the offices dealing with essential services will remain open in corona-hit areas.

The districts where all offices will not open include Indore, Bhopal, Ujjain, Khargone and other areas.

Similarly, economic activities will partially restart in the corona-free areas according to Central Government’s guidelines and norms of social distancing.

Through a video-conferencing, Chouhan reviewed the situation arising out of the spread of the coronavirus and the arrangements made by the administration for tackling it.

Chouhan said economic activities could restart in places where the situation is not grave, according to guidelines, but it should not be done in the afflicted areas.

He said the group of disaster management working under the collector would be able to take decisions on restarting economic activities.

Nevertheless, there should not be any economic activities in case the virus spread, he said, adding that, the COVID-19 pandemic should be stopped at all costs.

Manawar in Dhar district, Kukshi and Pithampur should be placed under curfew because corona patients were found there. Chouhan also said it should be ensured that health workers and police personnel were not afflicted with the disease.

Chief Minister also said that ban orders should strictly followed in Indore. Even the workers should not be allowed to enter the industries around Indore. He also said that the Gwalior-Chambal division was all set to be free from COVID-19.

2K tests in 11 laboratories

Additional chief secretary of health Mohd Suleman said 2,000 people were tested daily in 11 laboratories across the state. A laboratory has been installed in Rewa, he said, adding that a laboratory will be set up in RD Gardi Medical College in Ujjain. Besides, there will two more laboratories, he said.

Chief Secretary Iqbal Singh Bains, DGP Vivek Jauhari and other senior officers were present at the video-conferencing.