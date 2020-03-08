Madhya Pradesh: Only 51 percent schools update Pratibha Parv results

BHOPAL: Only half of the schools have updated the results of the much-hyped Pratibha Parv that was organised from December 12-14, 2019.

Laxity on the part of schools could be understood by the fact that annual valuation starts from March 4.

All schools were instructed to complete the data entry work of Pratibha Parv between December 16-24, 2019. However, data entry of results was not uploaded by almost half of the districts.

The school education department has said that only 51% of the schools have uploaded the information as on March 5. District project coordinators of all districts have been warned to complete the work by March 12.

From overall 1,15,169 schools that conducted pratibha parv, 56,535 schools did not update the results.

Anuppur district has come out as worst performer where 1259 out of total 1585 schools were declared defaulters. Only 21% of the schools in this district uploaded the results of Pratibha Parv. Similarly, only 22%, 23% and 25% schools from Sheopur, Ashok Nagar and Agar Malwa districts respectively updated the pratibha parv results.

Mandsaur and Datia were the best performer districts with 84% schools registering the results online. Even in Umaria district 83% of the schools updated the results.