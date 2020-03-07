Bhopal: Women workers of Congress, BJP showcase talent at Womania Holi celebration

BHOPAL: Women workers of the Congress and those of the BJP have showcased their singing talents at Bhojpur Club in the city.

It was part of an event ‘Womania Holi celebration,’ organsied Women Press Club organised in the city on Saturday to mark Women’s Day and pre Holi celebration.

Congress Media Centre incharge Shobha Oza , state president of congress mandavi Chauhan, ex-president of BJP women’s wing Seema Singh took part in it. They presented songs and dance which enjoyed by all.

Besides, mountaineer Megha Parmar, singer Vani Rao, astrologer Anjan Gupta , poet Namrata Nigam and some social activists also took part in the event with great zeal.

The party ended with dance on Holi songs. President of the club Deepti Chaurasia and members Juhi Verma, Komal Sharma, Sanyukta Banerjee, Chinmai Sharma, Shaily Acharya and Deepali were present.