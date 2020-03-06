Bhopal: Kamal Nath calls Congress Legislature Party meet, date undisclosed

BHOPAL: Amidst the ongoing political drama in the state, the Chief Minister and the Congress state president Kamal Nath has called ‘Congress Legislature Party’ here. All party MLAs have been directed to remain present at the meet, the date of which is yet to announced, however sources said that it may be convened anytime around Holi.

Seeing the current political upheaval, the government wants to ward off any embarrassing situation in the Assembly during its budget session, which is going to start from March 16. Party state unit chief wants to ‘count all his MLAs’ before the session begins.

Signs of dissension within the Congress is pretty evident as a Cabinet minister while reaffirming his loyalty for Jyotiraditya Singh, has warned that ignoring Scindia would cost government dear, while another party MLA has tendered his resignation.

The Congress on Thursday claimed the BJP had "abducted 14 MLAs" to bring down its government in Madhya Pradesh, a charge the opposition party has strongly denied.

The 230-member Madhya Pradesh Assembly has 114 Congress MLAs followed by the BJP which has 107 members.

The mark for simple majority is 116. Four independents, two MLAs of the BSP and one of the SP provide crucial support to the Congress government. Two seats Joura and Agar are vacant following the deaths of a Congress legislator Banwarilal Sharma and a BJP MLA Manohar Untwal respectively.