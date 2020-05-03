Madhya Pradesh: Only 50 people can attend wedding ceremony organised outside coronavirus hit areas, says CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan

BHOPAL: Only 50 people can attend a wedding ceremony which may be organised outside the coronavirus-hit areas, said Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

During a video conferencing with ministers and officials on Saturday, Chouhan said according to Centre’s guidelines, wedding ceremonies could be held only outside the corona-hit areas.

Nevertheless, only 50 people from bride and bridegroom’s side can attend such a function, he said.

Likewise, only 20 people can take part in the funeral procession, he said.

Chouhan further said markets would not be allowed to reopen outside the virus-hit areas, but shops dealing in essential items could function.

People must wear marks and maintain one-meter distance from one another, he said.

Chouhan said the corona pandemic was partially tamed in the state, because 33 people were tested positive for the disease and 100 patients were cured on Saturday.

The number of corona positive cases has been reduced for the first time, he said.

The chief minister further said the guidelines issued by the Centre should be followed during the third phase of the lockdown.

In an emergency situation, collectors can take decisions by holding meeting of the crisis management group in their districts.

Water resources minister Tulsi Silawat, Agriculture minister Kamal Patel, Tribal welfare minister Meena Singh, Chief Secretary Iqbal Singh Bains and others were present at the meeting.

73 tested positive

Additional chief secretary of health Mohd Suleman said swab samples of 2,462 people were collected, but 73 were tested positive.

No corona positive case was found in Bhopal and Ujjain. Out of 507 swab samples collected in Indore, 30 were found positive. Similarly, out of 225 swab samples collected in Jabalpur, five were found positive, Suleman said.