Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0: MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra meets Bhopal's MLAs to discuss people’s needs

BHOPAL: The state home and health minister Dr Narottam Mishra held a meeting with local MLAs on Friday to discuss ways to deal with essential services during the lockdown, which has been extended till May 17.

The MLAs have demanded to improve foodgrain distribution to middle class and homeless families. A demand to open private clinics and hospitals for non-COVID-19 patients was also raised.

What MLAs want during extended lockdown?

MLA Rameshwar Sharma: Issue e-passes to vegetable vendors who are from same wards. This will make it easy to identify them.

Krishna Gaur: Government should focus on proper distribution of grains and essential commodities. Private clinics and hospitals should be opened for non-COVID-19 patients.

Vishwas Sarang: There are many patients who are suffering from other chronic disease. So, government should ensure that they get proper treatment on time.

PC Sharma: Government should ensure speedy testing of samples. The essential needs of middle class families should also be considered while non-corona patients should get proper treatment.

Ensure distribution of grocery goods

Arif Masood: Government should focus on proper distribution of grocery items so that people specially middle class families are not put to trouble. Non-COVID-19 patients should also be taken care of.