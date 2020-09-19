Madhya Pradesh: Online classes for new academic session from October 1 in colleges

New academic session for 2020-21 will start from October 1 in all government and private colleges in the state. Groups of students will be formed class wise and subject wise. Principals will ensure the implementation of online classes.

College principals will make a time table and form groups of students according to their classes and subjects. Various links will be provided to students via their groups for audio and video lectures. Besides, radio and TV lectures will also be provided.

Colleges have been asked to prepare audio lectures at their level also. A state level committee has been formed to check the content and quality of these lectures. A link on educational programmes will be provided on website of all colleges and universities.

Akashwani will start relaying its educational programme from October 1. A daily slot has been booked. Plan has been finalised on chapters and topics that will be relayed till November 30.