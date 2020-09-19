Madhya Pradesh: Online classes for new academic session from October 1 in colleges

New academic session for 2020-21 will start from October 1 in all government and private colleges in the state. Groups of students will be formed class wise and subject wise. Principals will ensure the implementation of online classes.
College principals will make a time table and form groups of students according to their classes and subjects. Various links will be provided to students via their groups for audio and video lectures. Besides, radio and TV lectures will also be provided.
Colleges have been asked to prepare audio lectures at their level also. A state level committee has been formed to check the content and quality of these lectures. A link on educational programmes will be provided on website of all colleges and universities.
Akashwani will start relaying its educational programme from October 1. A daily slot has been booked. Plan has been finalised on chapters and topics that will be relayed till November 30.
A meeting via video conferencing has been scheduled on September 21 to work out details about online classes and its monitoring.
Barkatullah University has been assigned responsibility to prepare lectures for science students of undergraduate courses. Rani Durgawati University, Jabalpur, will prepare lectures for arts students and Jiwaji University, Gwalior, has been entrusted to prepare audio and video lectures for students of commerce stream.
At an earlier meeting, officials of the higher education department were assured that there was no other way than to start online teaching and adopt alternative means of education for students considering corona pandemic. “There are no signs of corona virus subsiding soon, therefore alternative measures are being worked out in the interest of students,” said an official.
Prepare results in time, commissioner
Commissioner, Higher Education Department, Mukesh Shukla has asked teachers to prepare results in time. According to guidelines provided by the University Grants Commission (UGC), results are to be declared by September 30. Commissioner has shot of a letter asking examination department of all colleges and universities to ensure that the result does not get delayed. He has told them that the new academic session has to begin October 1 in any condition and therefore no laxity will be tolerated in announcing results.