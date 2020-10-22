Madhya Pradesh: Online classes fail in rural areas, 40-60% attendance in urban areas

Online classes have failed to produce any impact in rural areas whereas in urban areas the attendance ranges between 40-60% only. The department of higher education got this feedback in a meeting held recently.

A review meeting was held via video conferencing on Monday where additional directors of all regions, registrars of all universities and principals of lead colleges were present.

According to the feedback, online classes were a big setback in rural areas. The main reason was cited as lack of android phones and weak mobile network in rural areas. Average attendance of students in urban areas ranged between 40-60%. Highest attendance was reported from Institute of Excellence that stood at around 80%.

It was deliberated that classes telecast on TV through panchayat bhawans was also not proving fruitful. The telecast timing on TV is from 7-9 AM. According to report most of the panchayat bhawans remain closed in the morning and was quite difficult to convince them for opening the bhawan at that time.

Several panchayats either do not have a TV or is not in a functioning state.

One of the principals suggested changing timing of the class from 7 AM. ‘Panchayat Bhawans open late and if class timings are changed on TV telecast then it could result in increasing attendance of students to around 60%,’ suggested the principal.

However, additional commissioner expressed inability in changing of times as it was subjected with availability of time slot with the Doordarshan but it was decided that a proposal will be sent to the director Doordarshan for change of time slot.

It was decided that all means should be used to publicize conduction of online classes. More and more students should know about online classes, specially in the rural areas- that could help in increasing attendance from the rural areas as well.