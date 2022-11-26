e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: One injured in celebratory firing in Bilkhiria

Madhya Pradesh: One injured in celebratory firing in Bilkhiria

Ranjit Maran’s friends were dancing during the marriage procession. In the meantime, one of the friends made a celebratory firing.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, November 26, 2022, 02:43 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |
Follow us on

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A man sustained gunshot injury during celebratory firing in a marriage procession in Jamuniakalan on the intervening night of Friday-Saturday. The injured has been hospitalised and is undergoing treatment.

According to police, it was the marriage ceremony of Ranjit Maran at Jamuniakalan, which falls under the under Bilkhiria police station. Ranjit Maran’s friends were dancing during the marriage procession. In the meantime, one of the friends made a celebratory firing.

It created sensation among the guests when it was found that one person sustained injuries due to the gunshot. The injured was then immediately taken to a nearby hospital. 

Bilkhiria police station SHO Sunil Chaturvedi, talking to Free Press said, “It was Ranjit Maran’s wedding, a resident of Jamuniakalan. His friends were dancing in marriage procession on intervening night of Friday-Saturday. One of them made celebratory firing which injured the victim. The injured has been admitted to hospital. Doctors asked the police team to refrain from taking the victim’s statement as for now. So, we are letting the doctors do their job first and then we will talk to the victim.”

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Dacoit Gudda Gurjar's reign ends as police nab the last member of Morena-based gunda...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Received complaint against actor Richa Chadha for her Galwan tweet; her post shows 'tukde tukde'...

Received complaint against actor Richa Chadha for her Galwan tweet; her post shows 'tukde tukde'...

Watch Video: Digvijaya falls during Bharat Jodo Yatra in MP, unhurt; BJP, Cong spar over road...

Watch Video: Digvijaya falls during Bharat Jodo Yatra in MP, unhurt; BJP, Cong spar over road...

Madhya Pradesh: Zoo administration makes special arrangements to protect birds, animals from cold in...

Madhya Pradesh: Zoo administration makes special arrangements to protect birds, animals from cold in...

Madhya Pradesh: Raveena Tandon visits Satpura Tiger Reserve; praises the Jehnuma wilderness staff...

Madhya Pradesh: Raveena Tandon visits Satpura Tiger Reserve; praises the Jehnuma wilderness staff...

Madhya Pradesh: One injured in celebratory firing in Bilkhiria

Madhya Pradesh: One injured in celebratory firing in Bilkhiria