Madhya Pradesh: One injured in celebratory firing in Bilkhiria

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A man sustained gunshot injury during celebratory firing in a marriage procession in Jamuniakalan on the intervening night of Friday-Saturday. The injured has been hospitalised and is undergoing treatment.

According to police, it was the marriage ceremony of Ranjit Maran at Jamuniakalan, which falls under the under Bilkhiria police station. Ranjit Maran’s friends were dancing during the marriage procession. In the meantime, one of the friends made a celebratory firing.

It created sensation among the guests when it was found that one person sustained injuries due to the gunshot. The injured was then immediately taken to a nearby hospital.

Bilkhiria police station SHO Sunil Chaturvedi, talking to Free Press said, “It was Ranjit Maran’s wedding, a resident of Jamuniakalan. His friends were dancing in marriage procession on intervening night of Friday-Saturday. One of them made celebratory firing which injured the victim. The injured has been admitted to hospital. Doctors asked the police team to refrain from taking the victim’s statement as for now. So, we are letting the doctors do their job first and then we will talk to the victim.”