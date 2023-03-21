Madhya Pradesh: One held, two booked for assaulting police constables in inebriated state

Representative Image |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The Gola ka mandir police of Gwalior have arrested a man for physically assaulting two police constables in an inebriated state, the police said on Monday. The police added that they have registered a case against two accomplices of the arrested accused too, for the offence, who fled the spot. Assistant Superintendent of police of Gwalior, Rajesh Dandotiya said that three men, identified as Vivek Gurjar, Naveen Gurjar and Pravesh Tomar had been creating ruckus on the road in an inebriated state on Sunday.

Two police constables, Prashant Sikarwar and Kuldeep Gurjar, who were patrolling the area, intervened and tried to stop them, the trio attacked them. Passers-by witnessed the incident and immediately informed the Gola ka mandir police of the same. A police team immediately arrived at the spot and caught hold of one of them, named Vivek Gurjar. Meanwhile, Naveen Gurjar and Pravesh Tomar fled from the spot on witnessing the cops’ arrival. The police have launched a manhunt to nab the two accused and are also scanning the criminal record of Vivek Gurjar.

