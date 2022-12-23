Madhya Pradesh: One held in connection with jewellery showroom heist, stolen valuables seized in Chhatarpur

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Bamitha police of Chhatarpur have arrested a man within 24 hours for breaking into a jewellery showroom and making off with gold ornaments, the police said on Friday.

In the swift action, the police have also seized all the stolen gold ornaments as well as the vehicle used in committing the crime from the possession of the arrested accused.

Superintendent of police, Sachin Sharma told media-persons that the incident took place in Bamitha on the intervening night of Wednesday-Thursday, in which unidentified persons cut the locks of a jewellery showroom owned by Ramakant Soni and decamped with gold ornaments worth Rs 12 lakh.

The police sprung into action and began investigations. On scanning the CCTV footage, they spotted the accused fleeing from the location in a van, after which the cops of the entire district were alerted. Following this, the police learnt that the van headed towards Naugaon, after which the accused was traced and apprehended.

The accused identified himself as Ganesh Goswami, from whom stolen ornaments worth Rs 12 lakh were seized. He told the police that he committed the theft along with two of his accomplices.

“Investigations are underway to trace the other two accused involved in the crime”, said SP Sharma.