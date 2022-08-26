Madhya Pradesh: One dead, over 100 sick after drinking contaminated water from hand pump

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): More than a hundred villagers suffered from vomiting, diarrhea, and fever allegedly after drinking contaminated water from the hand pump In Maklijhara village of Bairad tehsil area of ​​the district, said an official.

The death of a suffering woman during treatment in Gwalior is also reported. The victims have been admitted to different hospitals and are under treatment, added the official.

On receiving information, the team of the Health Department visited the village and took the needed steps.

The villagers accused the administration and the Health Department officials of negligence.

"Sewage and dirt are accumulated around the hand pump installed in Jatav Basti. Additionally, continuous rain and flood water has also entered the settlements, due to which the hand pump is giving contaminated water for the past few days. We have often raised the issue and complaint to the officials but to no avail," said the villagers.