Madhya Pradesh: Officials Visit Door-To-Door To Raise Voter Awareness

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): The Election Commission has launched several programmes to increase the polling percentage in the upcoming assembly polls to be held in the state on November 17. Efforts on how to increase the polling percentage are being at the administrative level.

The voters’ awareness campaign has been going on in the district under the leadership of district electoral officer Neeraj Kumar Singh and the nodal officer of Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) Sojan Singh Rawat.

As part of the voters’ awareness drive, the officials made a house-to-house contact in the polling booths number 228, 229 and 230 in New Yard railway colony in Itarsi. Chief executive officer of Janpad Panchayat of Narmadapuram, Hemant Sutrakar, led the campaign in which Janpad officials, block-level officers (BLOs), Anganwadi workers and assistants and teachers took part.

A team comprising 25 administrative officials participated in the campaign. After the house-to-house contact, officials held a discussion with the BLOs, and made a list of phone numbers of those who are living out of station. It was decided that they would appeal to those to cast their votes.

Social media regulations

District magistrate Neeraj Kumar Singh has imposed a ban on objectionable materials being posted on social media because of the ensuing election.

According to an order issued by Singh, anyone posting material that hurts religious sentiments of any community, damages the reputation of any person, political or social organisation, on social media, mobile phones, computers, facebook, e-mail, whatsapp, instagram and tweeter handle will face the music. Any pictures or cartoons that damage the reputation of any person or institution or any caste or community are banned.

