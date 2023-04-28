Madhya Pradesh: Officials hopeful as cheetah Asha reaches close to Kuno National Park

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The female Namibian cheetah Asha, which had entered Shivpuri district from Kuno National Park (Sheopur district) on Thursday morning, has reached near Kuno. The forest officials of Kuno are hopeful that it would return to Kuno jungle soon.

“Asha had reached Shivpuri district but there are vast plains, farmlands and Asha didn’t like them as she is used to living in dense Kuno jungles. By Thursday evening, Asha returned to Vijaypur, which is two to three kilometers away from Kuno and she is still there. She will return to Kuno jungle as she is fond of jungles,” Sheopur District Forest Officer Prakash Kumar Verma told Free Press.

Earlier, male cheetah Pavan had reached Shivpuri area twice. It was tranquilised and brought back to Kuno. Second time, it reached near Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh, forcing forest authorities to rescue it once again. At present, Oban is in the enclosure along with two females.

Four Namibian Cheetahs were released into the wild but now there are only three cheetahs in wild as Pavan is in enclosure.

Two cheetahs have died in Kuno, which now has 18 adult cheetahs and four cubs, taking the total to 21.