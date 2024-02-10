Madhya Pradesh: Officials Come Across 120MT Ammonium Nitrate Kept In Open In Singrauli |

Singrauli (Madhya Pradesh): A team of district administration came across 120 metric tonnes of ammonium nitrate kept in the open, official sources said.

The team consisting of sub-divisional magistrate and sub-divisional officer of police was checking whether the firecracker shops and the factories that use explosives were following the rules.

During the inspection, the team came across 120 metric tonnes of ammonium nitrate kept in the open by Navbharat Fuse Private Limited, which is three km away from the district headquarters of Waidhan.

After the inspection, a report was sent to the collector who suspended the licence of the factory.

Apart from that, a proposal was sent to the principal secretary of the Home Department for cancelling the licence of a factory making explosives. The head office of the factory is in Mumbai.

On July 5, 2009, in a blast that took place in Singrauli 23 people were killed and 38 injured.

After the tragedy, the then chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced at a condolence meeting of workers that the factories making explosives would be shifted to Daga Bargawa.

Although 15 years have passed since the announcement was made, the factories were not shifted.

Apart from that, a large number of trucks carrying explosives pass through the roads in the city, posing a hazard to the public, but the administration keeps mum.

On July 5 every year, tributes are paid to the workers who were killed in the blast, but barely anything is done to check such incidents as happened in Singrauli, Petlawad and Harda.