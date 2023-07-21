Madhya Pradesh: Officials Asked To Make Seating Arrangements On Banks Of Lake

FPJ

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Deepak Arya has directed the officials of Smart City to make seating arrangements for citizens at herbal garden, rock garden and near the planters installed on the banks of the Lakha Banjara Lake.

Along with planters, fine furniture should be installed, Arya said. The collector, accompanied by executive director of Smart City Chandra Shekhar Shukla issued the instruction during a recent inspection of the Lakha Banjara Lake development project. Arya told the officials to arrange for the stone pitching work on the slopes on the banks of the lake and remove the weeds which have grown.

He told the officials to speed up the work of the under-construction open theatre, food court and Sanjay drive road with the help of additional man power.

He also directed the engineers to lay flag stone on the path-way and make special arrangements for lights and complete the work as quickly as possible.

He said a team should soon be formed to get the façade lighting of the temples and historical sites, including the elevated corridor, on the banks of the lake in one theme.

For the elevated corridor, the cables should be laid and clamps for façade lighting installed from now, so that immediately after the completion of elevated corridor, lights can be installed, Arya said. Granite work should be done in one theme at those places around the lake, including the open air theatre and food plaza, where granite flooring is proposed.

EE of Smart City Abhishek Singh Rajput, assistant engineer Pushpendra Dwivedi and other officials were present during the inspection.