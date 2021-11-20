Madhya Pradesh: Officer who exposed bogus voting in Prithvipur suspended, Congress objects

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress has raised objection against suspension of polling officer who had exposed bogus voting at Mohangarh Bhata booth in Prithvipur assembly constituency during by-elections held recently.

Gyasiram Jatav, who was sent as polling officer at booth number 147A in Prithvipur assembly constituency during bypolls, was suspended by Niwari district collector Subhash Dwivedi citing rule book of Election Commission of India.

A video of Jatav had gone viral on social media platforms on the day of polling. Talking to media persons, he had said that people were forcing him to let them cast their votes without valid documents. He had also sought police help.

Collector Dwivedi in his suspension order stated that Jatav did not contact authorities concerned but complained to media. He didn’t discharge his duty in accordance with norms, said collector’s order.

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh had then tweeted that he fears that some action will be taken against Jatav. State Congress media coordinator Narendra Saluja said Kamal Nath’s statement has been proved. Nath had said election booth in Prithvipur was looted. Kamal Nath was not wrong, said Saluja.

Published on: Saturday, November 20, 2021, 11:31 PM IST