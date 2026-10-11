Madhya Pradesh OBC Reservation Row Deepens As Job Aspirants Blame BJP, Congress Over 27% Quota Setback | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The candidates of backward classes who appeared in recruitment exams are upset after the High Court rejected the government's notification for 27% reservation to Other Backward Classes (OBCs). They are holding the BJP and Congress party responsible for the plight of reservation.

Gwalior resident Ravi Kaurav told Free Press that he had appeared in the category 3 teacher examination and was deeply hurt after the court's verdict.

He said that the future of backward class students appeared dark as the matter of reservation would reach the apex court, where it would take three to four years for the final verdict to come.

The overage candidates have already lost the opportunity of appearing in the next recruitment exams. There may be around 1,000 youths who became overage in the long wait for increased reservation.

He accused BJP and Congress of using the 27% reservation issue for vote bank politics and doing nothing substantial for the real cause. According to category 3 teacher candidate Rajendra Dhanagar, backward class forms a large population in the state; hence, it should get 27% reservation on a population basis.

In the teacher category 2 exam, around 48% of candidates were from the backward class. This is an indicator of the vast population of the backward class in the state. He, however, argued that reservation should be given only to poor candidates of the backward class.

Decision on 13% held posts may affect thousands

Lokendra Gurjar of OBC Mahasabha said that the decision to fill 13% of held posts from different recruitment exams through the unreserved category would affect thousands of backward class candidates.

Accusing the government of lacking the courage to effectively represent the backward class before the court, he said that a strategy would be drawn soon for further action.