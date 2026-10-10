Bhopal's High-Security Satpura Bhawan Hit By Theft, Copper Wires Stolen From NIC Office; Police Examine CCTV Footage | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Copper wires connected to air conditioners were stolen from the National Informatics Centre (NIC) office on the first floor of Satpura Bhawan, a major government building in Bhopal.

Police registered a case on Thursday against unidentified persons following a complaint by the NIC state centre's director and security officer, said Arera Hills police on Friday.

According to police, copper wires along with pipes installed in the external corridor of NIC office were cut and stolen during the public holidays on September 12, 13 and 14. The theft left the air-conditioning units non-functional, disrupting office work.

The complaint highlighted concerns over repeated thefts despite security arrangements at the government building.

The NIC houses important IT infrastructure and servers supporting digital services for the state secretariat and other government departments.

Any disruption to these systems could potentially affect essential government operations, raising questions about security at the premises.

Police station in-charge Sunil Kumar Sharma said that an investigation had been launched and officials were examining CCTV footage from cameras installed in and around Satpura Bhawan to identify the suspects. Further action will depend on the findings of the investigation.