Madhya Pradesh OBC Reservation Row: 11,000 Aspirants In Limbo As Government Halts Recruitment, Awaits Supreme Court Hearing | File pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The future of 11,000 youths hangs in the balance after the high court turned down the government's decision to give the 27% reservation to the OBC.

The state government filed an SLP in the Supreme Court against the High Court decision. On the other hand, the government has yet to make a decision on the 13% of posts kept on hold.

In its order, the high court directed the government to fill 13% of posts with unreserved candidates on the basis of merit.

Eleven days have passed since the court issued the order, but the General Administration Department (GAD) has yet to issue directives to fill 13% of posts.

The government remains in a dilemma over whether it should fill the 13% of posts kept on hold according to the high court order by recruiting the youths from the unreserved category or whether it should continue to maintain the status quo.

The government has also held back the advertisements issued by various departments for recruitments.

According to the high court order, the government should go for recruitment according to the 14% OBC reservation.

Yet, the state is afraid that if it issues advertisements for recruitments mentioning the 14% OBC quota, the people of this category may go against it.

The advertisements with 14% of the quota may also have an impact on the SLP filed in the Supreme Court.

In this situation, the government waits for the SC hearing before issuing advertisements for new recruitments.

The government may have filed an SLP in the Supreme Court, but it has not yet submitted a request to the apex court to stay the HC order.

The state awaits the SC hearing before making any decisions on the issue. According to legal experts, the HC order remains in operation until the SC puts a stay on it.

The government can keep 13% of posts on hold only after the SC stays the HC order on the basis of the government's petition or the one filed by the OBC members.

Until it happens, the government has to recruit employees with 14% of the quota for the OBC.