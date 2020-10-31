Madhya Pradesh: OBC commission head JP Dhanopia misusing social media account, police to seek legal advice

The OBC Commission secretary has filed complaint against Congress leader and the chairman of the OBC Commission JP Dhanopia, stating that he is misusing Commission’s social media account. The police will take the legal help to file the case against the leader.

The SP North Mukesh Shrivastava said they received complaint but Dhanopia’s case is pending in the High Court and therefore legal advice will be taken from advocate general’s office before registering FIR against him. ASP Gopal Dhakad is investigating the case and when the investigation will be completed, action will be taken accordingly.

‘I am not misusing post’

Dhanopia stated that he is not misusing his post. Commission had asked him to remove his name from Twitter account, which was done immediately. He said he has obtained stay from High Court on government order. He also claimed that he is a Congress party worker and works for his party.