e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: Nullah lying choked for years cleaned, residents feel relieved in Narmadapuram

Madhya Pradesh: Nullah lying choked for years cleaned, residents feel relieved in Narmadapuram

The residents of the area had made several complaints about the Nullah that turned into a garbage dump.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, January 04, 2023, 09:35 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): The civic body of Narmadapuram has been making efforts to keep the city clean. The officials have launched several drives to educate the citizens about the importance of cleanliness, besides they are providing civic amenities to the residents.

As part of the campaign to keep the city clean and green, a big Nullah at Itwara Bazar near Indira Gandhi Chowk, which had been lying choked for many years, was cleaned on Tuesday.

The residents of the area had made several complaints about the Nullah that turned into a garbage dump.

Nevertheless, the complaints of the residents fell on deaf ears of the civic authorities.

When chairperson of the Nagar Palika Neetu Yadav and chief municipal officer Navneet Pandey came to know of it, they instructed the officials to remove dirt from the drain.

Consequently, a team of the civic body rushed to the spot and removed the dirt from the drain. As a result, the area is looking clean and the foul smell emanating from it also dissipated.

The residents heaved a sigh of relief.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Stray cattle caught, sent out of town in Narmadapuram
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Two booked for stealing gold bangles on pretext of cleaning them

Bhopal: Two booked for stealing gold bangles on pretext of cleaning them

Madhya Pradesh: Woman arrested for abetting mom-in-law to suicide

Madhya Pradesh: Woman arrested for abetting mom-in-law to suicide

Bhopal: Listed criminal arrested on theft charges

Bhopal: Listed criminal arrested on theft charges

Madhya Pradesh: 5-day Mandu Festival curated for international meets

Madhya Pradesh: 5-day Mandu Festival curated for international meets

Bhopal: Minor foils rape attempt by family acquaintance

Bhopal: Minor foils rape attempt by family acquaintance