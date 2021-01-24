Madhya Pradesh: Now, Janpad CEOs cannot remove rozgar sahayaks

BHOPAL: The Gram Rozgar Sahayaks (Employment Assistants) will now be more confident while discharging their duties as now the Janpad CEO (Chief Executive Officer) cannot straightaway dismiss them from service. The panchayat and rural development department has written to the Madhya Pradesh Rajya Rozagar Guarantee Parishad (MP State Employment Guarantee Council), instructing that the services of rozgar sahayaks should not be ended abruptly.

‘No-work, no-pay’

The letter states that the contract of a rozgar sahayak has no provision of punishment. It is observed that, because of this condition, rozgar sahayaks either go unpunished for their fault or their services are terminated even for a small fault. The additional chief secretary, Manoj Shrivastava, has instructed that rozgar sahayaks should also be given a chance and, therefore, now they should first be issued a warning and then, condemned and further ‘no-work, no-pay’, too, could be implemented on them.

The record of penalizing actions against rozgar sahayaks should be kept with the panchayat office for the purpose of future reference. New instructions also said that the complaint against a rozgar sahayak should be forwarded to the collector, who, after, issuing notice, will be given a chance for clarification. The Rozgar Sahayak Sangh has extended their gratitude to the panchayat and rural development department.

‘No more whims’

"There were reports from several places that rozgar sahayaks had to follow the whims of CEOs. This order will provide us a reprieve and help us discharge our duties without any pressure or fear," state convener, Rozgar Sahayak Sangh, said.