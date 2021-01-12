Madhya Pradesh: Rozgar Setu fails to provide jobs to common labourers

BHOPAL: The much-touted Rozgar Setu portal that was started to provide employment and registration of labourers has failed to attract private employers. Moreover, the portal that was said to bring the employer and job-seeker onto a single platform failed to serve its purpose.

The latest advertisement being displayed on the portal is dated August 31, 2020, from the gram panchayat at Gobara, in Morena district. It demanded 50 labourers for construction of a check dam. Scrutiny of the portal shows that advertisements for employment started coming in from June 30, 2020. The demand for labourers and other categories continued only till August 2020.

Launched with fanfare

This portal was launched with much fanfare by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on May 29, 2020. It was launched to register, and provide employment to, migrant labourers, initially, but the chief minister later asked the officials to make the portal a permanent platform to provide employment to the unemployed.

Most of the applicants were engaged in MNREGA and other government schemes, while private players did not show much interest in hiring people through this portal. According to the figures provided on the portal, only 44,644 migrant labourers were given employment letters — it is not clear if only letters were issued, or if one was really employed — while the process of employment of 46,690 labourers was in progress by private players.