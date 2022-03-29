Madhya Pradesh: Now, Congress to bang thaali and taali against inflation

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Congress will start a campaign against rising prices of essential commodities from Thursday. In Bhopal, PCC chief Kamal Nath will start the campaign beating thaali (utensils) and claps in Bhopal to draw the attention of the government, said State Congress Committee Vice-President Chandraprabhash Shekhar.

Shekhar said that AICC (All India Congress Committee) has decided to start a pan-India movement against inflation as ‘Mehngai Mukt Bharat’ from March 31. Congress workers will start a mass movement against rising prices of petrol, diesel, cooking gas, edible oil, grains and spices all over India.

In this statewide demonstration, all Congress leaders and workers will protest against this inflation in their respective areas by making noise with thaalis and taalis.

Shekhar said that this demonstration will be held in each district. He has appealed to the public to take this voice to the ears of the ‘deaf’ government by participating in these demonstrations in maximum numbers .

Shekhar said that in this demonstration, the attention of the government will be attracted by playing thali, clapping, ringing bells etc.

Published on: Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 11:15 PM IST