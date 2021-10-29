Madhya Pradesh: Notorious criminal killed in a drunken brawl

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): A 30-year-old notorious criminal was murdered by his friends after a drunken brawl in Bhopal.

The deceased identified as Shahrukh Khan aka RTO of Nariyalkheda was leveled with charges like theft and assault in different police stations of Bhopal.

According to the Gautam Nagar police, the incident occurred around 11 pm, near Marghat at Nariyalkheda. Khan and two of his friends Faizan and Javed were drinking when they entered into a verbal spat. The accused blamed Khan for the jail term they had served a few months ago. Soon the verbal spat turned violent and Javed stabbed Shahrukh. The locals rushed to the spot and found Shahrukh lying in a pool of blood.

They rushed him to the hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. A case was registered and the accused were arrested on Friday.

Published on: Friday, October 29, 2021, 02:43 PM IST