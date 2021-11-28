Madhya Pradesh: Notification for police commissionerate system soon

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government machinery has almost completed the process of drawing up the legal and procedural framework for the implementation of police commissionerate system in Bhopal and Indore and its notification will be issued anytime soon, home department sources said.

On November 21, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had announced to introduce police commissionerate system in Bhopal and Indore, the two most populous cities, to tackle crimes rising due to rapid urbanisation and changing nature of crimes and criminals. The announcement, made through a video message, had surprised police and administrative circles.

Sources said that the home department has prepared the proposal for relevant amendments to Sections 107 / 116 of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), Police Act, Motor Vehicles Act, Prisoners Act, Official Secrets Act, National Security Act, The Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, Arms Act and other statues to give additional powers to the police officers, who will exercise magisterial powers under the new regime.

Under the new set up, city will have one police commissioner, three additional police commissioners, eight deputy police commissioners, 12 additional deputy police commissioners and 29 assistant police commissioners.

The new system will not be a financial burden on state government, sources said.

