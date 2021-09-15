Madhya Pradesh: Notification for election to Rajya Sabha issued, poll to be held on October 4

BHOPAL: Notification for a vacant seat of the Rajya Sabha from Madhya Pradesh was issued on Wednesday. The Congress has decided not to field any candidate, according to Congress vice-president and organisation secretary Chandraprabhash Shekhar.

The Rajya Sabha seat fell vacant after the resignation of senior BJP leader Thawarchand Gehlot.

The nomination process for the vacant seat began on Wednesday with a notification issued by the state Assembly. Principal secretary of the state Assembly Awdhesh Pratap Singh and additional secretary BD Singh have been appointed as returning officers for the process.

Madhya Pradesh has 11 Rajya Sabha seats and one fell vacant after Gehlot’s resignation. Out of a total of 10 seats, 6 are with the BJP and 4 with the Congress.

Process details

Nominations can be filed from September 15-22

Forms will be scrutinised on September 23

Last date for withdrawal of nomination form September 27

Voting to be done in state Assembly from 9 am-4 pm on October 4

Counting will begin on the same day at 5 pm

Rajya Sabha members from MP

Jyotiraditya Scindia Digvijaya Singh Sampatiya Uike MJ Akbar Vivek Tankha Ajay Pratap Singh Kailash Soni Dharmendra Pradhan Rajmani Patel Sumer Singh Solanki

