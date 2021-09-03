Madhya Pradesh: Not MSP, but prices should be decided on input cost, demands Bhartiya Kisan Sangh

BHOPAL : The Bhartiya Kisan Sangh (BKS), Madhya Pradesh has demanded that rates of farmers produce should be decided on the basis of input cost.

State president of the Sangh, Rambharos Basotia said on Friday, “Farmers are in trouble and the MSP (Minimum Support Price) decided for their produce is not effective at all. It has been observed that farmers do not get the MSP of their produce. This is one of the reasons that farmers are committing suicide. If the situation is not controlled then even their families will take the extreme step.”

The Bhartiya Kisan Sangh has demanded that the price should be calculated on the basis of input cost. It has also demanded that inflation should also be taken into consideration and the prices should be revised when the costs rises.

Purchasing of agro-produce below the declared price should be considered as crime be it inside the mandi or outside, said Basotia.

He said that if the demands are not met then Sangh will stage a dharna on September 8.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, September 03, 2021, 10:47 PM IST