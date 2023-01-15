Madhya Pradesh: Northern winds bring back cold; Pachmarhi freezes at 3.4 degree Celsius while Rajgarh shivers at 3.5 degree Celsius

Representational Image | File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Mercury continued to drop in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday with night temperature reducing drastically across the state, according to meteorological department officials.

Pachmarhi freezed at 3.4 degree Celsius while Rajgarh shivered at 3.5 degree Celsius.

Guna recorded 4.6 degree Celsius after a drop of 4.2 degree Celsius while Datia recorded night temperature of 5.0 degree Celsius after a drop of 5.5 degree Celsius. Umaria recorded 6.4 degree celsius after a drop of 4.9 degree Celsius.

Bhopal and Sagar recorded a temperature of 7.0 degree Celsius each. Sagar recorded a fall of 3.5 degree Celsius while Bhopal saw a drop of 1.4 degree Celsius. Indore remained relatively less cold with 9.8 degree celsius night temperature.

Jabalpur, on the other hand, recorded 8.8 degree Celsius after a drop of 3.4 degree Celsius.

Metrological department senior officer Ved Pratap Singh has attributed the fall in temperature to northerly wind pattern. He also said that icy wind blowing from northern belt will cause further fall in temperature.