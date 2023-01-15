Madhya Pradesh: Farmers living within river catchment area to get proper relief, says Bhupendra

Khurai (Madhya Pradesh): Housing and Urban Development Minister Bhupendra Singh has said that the farmers living in the catchment areas of the Bina river will get compensation. The villages that come under the catchment area include Mahuna Jat, Asauli, Khajra and Harchand.

He held a meeting with the officials of the district administration to solve the issue.

Singh assured the officials that the problems would be solved at the higher level, too, in Bhopal.

Farmers also took part in the meeting held at the auditorium in Khurai on Friday.

All farmers were given chits to put up their problems before the minister.

After the meeting with the minister, collector Deepak Arya also discussed the issue with other officials and solved the issues related to 40 farmers living in the catchment area.

Compensation given to the farmers for Hinauta irrigation project was also discussed at the meeting which Arya held following instructions from the minister.

Sub-divisional magistrate M Chaurasia and Tehsildar Israr Khan were present at the meeting. Most of the problems of the farmers were solved.

Arya said that the villagers would be settled in Jagdishpura village where they would get all facilities.

The villagers said besides residences which came directly within the catchment area, other houses slightly far from that place should be treated as coming within that precinct.

The collector said that a proposal for solving the demand had been sent to the government and the district administration waiting for approval. Once the approval is received, their problem will be solved.