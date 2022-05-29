Madhya Pradesh: Nomination for posts of sarpanch, panch, panchayat members to begin on May 30

Representative Pic |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The nomination papers for the posts of District Panchayat Member, Janpad Panchayat Member, Sarpanch and Panch will be filed from Monday. The nomination papers will be submitted offline, State Election Commissioner Basant Pratap Singh said.

He said that the nomination papers would be submitted till June 6, 2022. Nomination forms will be filled for all the phases simultaneously. The nomination papers will be accepted in the district and development block headquarters and clusters.

State Election Commission secretary Rakesh Singh said that nomination papers would be collected from candidates in 52 district headquarters, 313 block headquarters and 2,780 clusters (groups of gram panchayats) by returning, assistant returning officers.

Nomination papers will be taken at the district headquarter for District Panchayat member, development block headquarter for Janpad Panchayat member and at the block headquarter and cluster level for sarpanch and panch.

Nomination papers will be taken for 875 posts of district panchayat members, 6,771 of janpad panchayat members, 22,921 of sarpanch and 3,63,726 posts of panch.

Singh said that publication of election information and receiving nominations, publication of information regarding reservation of seats and publication of the list of polling stations would be held on May 30, 2022.

The nomination papers will be accepted till June 6. The scrutiny of nomination papers will be held on June 7. The last date for withdrawal of candidature is June 10, 2022. The allotment of election symbols will also be done on June 10. The first phase of polling will be held on June 25, the second phase on July 1 and the third phase on July 8. The polling time will be from 7 am to 3 pm. The counting of votes will be done at the polling station itself immediately after the end of polling.

Tabulation of counting of votes for the posts of panch, sarpanch, janpad panchayat member and declaration of election result will be on July 14 and for District Panchayat member on July 15.

