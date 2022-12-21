Madhya Pradesh: No-trust move brought after 11 years, fails to make impact on government

Madhya Pradesh Vidhan Sabha |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Congress which brought the no-confidence motion after 11 years looked disoriented in the House on Wednesday when the members were discussing the move.

Although the motion was brought after such a long time, it was not strong enough to rattle the government.

When the no-trust move was brought by the then leader of opposition Ajay Singh in 2011, it was very strong.

Singh confidently targeted the government. The present Leader of Opposition, however, was unsuccessful in his attempt to dress down the government on various issues.

Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) president Kamal Nath, too, was absent from the House during the debate. Nath had left for Sironj to attend an event, so the party looked little shaky.

Several Congress law-makers were absent from the House. A legislator from Damoh Ajay Tandon was away from the House. Similarly, Manoj Chawla, Umang Singhar and Ajab Singh Kushwaha could not attend the House because of criminal cases against them.

For the leader of opposition, the right time to target the government is during the debate over the no-trust motion. Govind Singh, however, could not succeed in his mission.

He failed to make a single allegation against the government that could discomfit the ruling dispensation.

Apart from Singh, former minister Jitu Patwari, Tarun Bhanot, Bala Bachchan and Sachin Yadav tried to target the government, but failed to make any allegation that could be uncomfortable to the ruling party.

The Congress members spoke about scams in their speeches, but failed to put the government on trial.

During the debate, sourness among the Congress leaders was also evident.

None of the party legislators came in support of Jitu Patwari whose statement led to a heated discussion between him and minister OPS Bhadoria. Therefore, Jitu Patwari looked unhappy.

It was a great opportunity for the Congress to show its strength in the House before the assembly elections in 2023, but the party failed to hit the bull’s-eye.

