Madhya Pradesh: No money was taken, say ministers, legislators

BHOPAL: Ministers and legislators are on pins and needles after the I-T report comprising the names of ministers and legislators has been out. They, however, said they had not taken money through any dealings. They said they had not been even distantly connected with the matter. Energy minister Pradyumnya Singh Tomar said should Chief Minister Shivraj Chouhan want, he would face the inquiry panel resigning from the Cabinet. He had nothing to do with the issue, Tomar added.

Likewise, industries minister Rajyawardhan Singh Dattigaon said he had not taken a single penny, and there was no proof of it. Those who are making allegations against him should furnish evidence; otherwise, he would file a civil suit against them, Dattigaon said.

Former minister Girraj Dandotia said that his political life had always been spotless and that he had nothing to do with the income-tax raids. Similarly, legislator Narayan Patel said that he had not been involved in any underhand dealings and that efforts were made to defame him.

Legislator Sumitra Kastekar said her name was drawn into the controversy that had taken place in the Kamal Nath-led government. Kastekar said she had nothing to do with any dealing.