Madhya Pradesh: No H3N2 influenza case in state, says Health commissioner

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh has not reported an influenza A (H3N2) case so far. The state health department has come out with clarification after Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) issued an advisory on Saturday.

However, 1.5 lakh normal influenza cases have been reported in the state in last three months, according to doctors. In Bhopal, 200 cases are reported daily. In last three months, Bhopal received 20,000 cases of influenza, doctors at Hamidia Hospital said.

According to doctors, with onset of summer and change in weather, influenza will subside. Every year, country witnesses two peak seasons of flu - one from January to March and other after monsoon season. The cases arising from seasonal influenza are expected to decline by March end. State surveillance system has been strengthened to meet public health challenge.

Meanwhile, the Union health ministry has issued advisory to all the states and Union territories to follow protocol as preventive measure. Advisory has laid stress on respiratory and hand hygiene. Young children, senior citizens and people with co-morbidities are at high risk and vulnerable to H1N1, H3N2 and adenoviruses.

Influenza testing labs have been set up at Regional Medical Research Centre for Tribals, Defence Research Development Establishment (Gwalior), AIIMS Bhopal, State Virology Lab, Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal and in Jabalpur.

Commissioner Health Dr Sudam Khade informed Free Press, that no H3N2 influenza case has been reported in the state so far. Health department is prepared to handle situation as per Standard Operational Procedure (SOP) of MoHFW.

Read Also Bhopal: SI kills his daughter and wife and ends his life by jumping in front of running train