Madhya Pradesh: No Facilitation Charges on electricity bill if paid through MP Online

Here is a piece of good news for the consumers of 16 districts of Bhopal, Narmadapuram, Gwalior and Chambal divisions of Central Region Power Distribution Company, who pay electricity bills through MP online. Now they will not have to pay the Facilitation Fee for paying electricity bill through MP online. Till now facility fee of five or ten rupees was taken online depending on the amount of bill

It is worth mentioning that on the initiative of the Madhya Kshetra Vidyut Vitran Company, MP Online has implemented a wallet system and deposited an amount of Rs 60 lakh in the company's account in advance for payment of electricity bills.

It has been decided that no additional facility fee will be charged on payment of electricity bill paid through MP Online portal and kiosks. Managing Director of Madhya Kshetra Vidyut Vitran Company, Vishesh Garhpale has appealed to all the power consumers of the company to pay electricity bills through MP online portal and kiosks as a better option for electricity bill payment.

It is worth noting that MP online kiosks are installed in every village, towns and major cities. Power consumers can easily pay electricity bills by visiting these kiosks without paying any extra charges.