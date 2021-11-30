Madhya Pradesh: No entry without vax certificate or RT-PCR at NIFT convocation

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): The vaccination certificate or negative RT-PCR report is mandatory for the students and guests to participate in 9th and 10th convocation ceremony of National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), Bhopal.

The ceremony will be held at Swarna Jayanti Auditorium, Noronha Academy of Administration, Bhopal, on December 4 at 4 pm.

Professor, NIFT, Sameer Sood says that considering a large number of participants, strict Covid protocol will be followed and vaccination certificate or RT-PCR negative report will be compulsory for the students and guests to participate in the event.

He further said that graduating students are being encouraged to be in touch with their department in NIFT for any clarification related to the event. The NIFT Bhopal administration has circulated the notice among students and employees for the ceremony.

A total of 194 graduating students belonging to batch of 2016-2020 and 2017-2021, will be awarded degrees in the event. Awards will be conferred in five different categories - NIFT Best Academic Performance Awards, NIFT Best Extraordinary Service Awards, NIFT Student of the Year Awards, NIFT Award for two meritorious students, NIFT Graduating Event Awards. Students of NIFT Bhopal have been placed in leading national and international organisations.

Union Minister of State, Railways and Textiles Darshana Vikram Jardosh will be the chief guest. Shantmanu, IAS, Director General, NIFT, will be guest of honour. The convocation ceremony will be organised in offline mode after the lifting of restrictions following two years of Covid pandemic.

Published on: Tuesday, November 30, 2021, 10:16 PM IST