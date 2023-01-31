Madhya Pradesh: No active COVID-19 case in the state, says government

Picture for representation | File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): There is currently no active COVID-19 case in Madhya Pradesh, but collection of samples for test of the viral infection and vaccination against it are underway, state Home Minister Narottam Mishra said on Tuesday.

A total of 13.38 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in Madhya Pradesh, the minister told reporters.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Madhya Pradesh has so far reported 10,54,938 COVID-19 cases including 10,777 casualties, according to health officials.

"The number of COVID-19 cases has been reduced to zero in Madhya Pradesh. No new case has been reported and there is no active case left in the state," said Mishra, who is the state government's spokesperson.

He, however, did not disclose that since when no new case has been recorded in the state.

Zero infection rate

The minister said the state now has zero infection rate.

"Despite all this, we have been collecting samples for COVID-19 tests. On Monday, 308 samples were collected in the state. The vaccination is also continuing and 81,281 vaccine doses were administered on Monday," Mishra said.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)