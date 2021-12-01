Madhya Pradesh: Nippy northerlies begin, city records minimum temperature of 12.2 degree Celsius

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): The nippy northerlies began to blow from Tuesday when the city witnessed a fall in maximum and minimum temperatures.

The weather office has also predicted rainfall in a day or two. That will expectedly bring down the temperatures further adding more delight to the residents of Bhopal.

The decline in temperatures forced the residents to bring their woolens out of the cupboards.

The day remained dim since morning on Tuesday and cold winds blew throughout the day.

As the evening fell it became chillier. The weather remained dry in the past 24 hours across the state, the met office said.

According to the weather office, Umaria with eight degrees Celsius remained the coldest place in the state.

The state capital recorded the maximum temperature of 26.9 degrees Celsius, which was 0.8 Celsius less than normal temperature.

Similarly, the state capital recorded minimum temperature of 12.2 degrees Celsius which was less than 0.7 degrees Celsius.

The weather office predicted light rains in Khargon, Alirajpur, Jhabua, Badbani and Dhar.

The maximum and minimum temperatures will decline further in the coming days, according to the met office.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: CBI court sentences 5 years imprisonment to PMT candidate in Vyapam scam

Published on: Wednesday, December 01, 2021, 01:15 AM IST